During Tuesday night’s City Council Meeting, members approved the submitting of a 2 grant application to the Federal Transit Administration and TxDOT for a grant for the fiscal 2017-2018 years for operating and capital assistance that will help bring in new buses. Along with this proposed grant, New City of Amarillo Transit Director Marita Wellage-Reiley also plans to update the current transit system to be more inviting to residents.

New City of Amarillo Transit Director Marita Wellage-Reiley.