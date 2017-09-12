City Council Approves Tax Increase.

During Tuesday Night’s City Council meeting, the 2nd reading of the proposed tax increase was approved by members for the 2017 tax year. This will establish an ad valorem tax rate of $0.32698 per $100 property valuation for city maintenance and operations expenses and $0.03666 per $100 property valuation for existing debt expenses with a total of 0.3666 per $100 of property Value.

Assistant City Manager Michelle Bonner on how much the average homeowner will pay.

This increase will go into effect with billings that will out go October 1st.