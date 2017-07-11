City Council Approves Renaming of Streets

During Tuesday Night’s City Council meeting the resolution to consider the renaming of streets names to the correct street name was brought up. The reason for this is in some areas where the established street name may end in Street or Drive could change to something else on the next block causing complications to service delivery and public safety dispatching. Some of those street names that will be changing are Charles Avenue to Charles Street, Woodfield Drive to Woodfield Street, Sycamore Avenue to Sycamore Street, Oakdale Drive to Oak Dale Drive, Lyndale Street to Lyndale Drive, Lakeside Road to Lakeside Drive, Lakeside Street to Lakeside Drive, Parkwood Drive to Parkwood Place, Virginia Street to Virginia Circle.