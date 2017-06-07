City Council approve Drainage Master Study

During Tuesday night’s City Council an Award of Contract was given to Williams Ditching, LLC, for a drainage study that would be in conjunction with a drainage master plan. With this being a new department this gives the chance to look at the long range planning to make sure things are operating as efficiently as possible. When the study is finished it will give modeling of the entire system and give city staff a better understanding of primary target areas to help priorities a road map.

Raymond Lee, Director of Public Works, on if having a drainage master plan is beneficial for cities.