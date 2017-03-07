City Compliance Campaign Enters Next Phase

The City of Amarillo Municipal Court conducted a Compliance Campaign during the month of February where they encouraged anyone with outstanding citations to contact the court and resolve the matter. Now, they are now moving into their next phase. Beginning this week, the court will work with the Amarillo Police Department to address any outstanding warrants. Residents are encouraged to call, email, visit the city web page or head to court to resolve the matter, as there will be APD officers specifically assigned to serve outstanding warrants. If you have a warrant out, officials say there are still options. The court offers payment plans, community service, deferred dispositions and driving safety courses.

A person is always entitled to hire an attorney to handle the case or to handle it without an attorney. For those pleading “guilty” or “no contest,” many cases can be paid online at www.municipalonlinepayments.com/amarillotx. The current warrant list, as well as information for online payment and court times, is available at www.amarillo.gov/municipalcourt. The Municipal Court is located at 201 SE 4th Ave. Call the Court at (806) 378-3072 or email to citycourt@amarillo.gov.