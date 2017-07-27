City of Amarillo Transit Open House.

The City of Amarillo will be holding a set of open houses to present new transit route on Amarillo. The public is encouraged to come to these open house to learn more about the planning process, talk with the transit experts and learn about the proposed new routes. the open houses will take place Wednesday, August 2 at 5 and 7 pm at the Alamo Community Center, Thursday, August 3 at 11 am and 1 pm at the Amarillo Downtown Library and 4 pm and 6 pm at the North Brand Library. These open houses are part of the Amarillo Master Transit Plan project.

For a look at the at the transit routes being discussed or to leave a comment go to communityremarks.com/Amarillo. To learn about the transit master plan go to Amarillo.gov/transit.