Citizens Vote YES On Amarillo Independent School Board Bond Issue
By David Lovejoy
|
Nov 8, 2017 @ 6:25 AM

Citizens did their duty on Tuesday by getting out and voting.

All Seven of the statewide propositions passed, including prop 1 a tax exemption for veteran’s spouses and prop 6 which gave tax waivers to spouses of fallen first responders.

Locally the Amarillo Independent School District’s 100 million dollar bond issue passed by a vote of 55% to 45.

School board member James Allen on how the money will be used.

Potter County also approved a county sales tax and Randall County approved the sales of alcohol in percent 1.

FULL LIST OF ELECTION RESULTS:

 

Candidate Vote Count Vote Percent

PROP 1: PROPERTY TAX EXEMPTIONS FOR VETERANS SPOUSES — 6,075 of 7,212 precincts reporting 

FOR 638,031 86%
AGAINST 103,251 14%

PROP 2: BETTER ACCESS TO HOME EQUITY — 6,075 of 7,212 precincts reporting 

FOR 509,939 70%
AGAINST 221,090 30%

PROP 3: TERM LIMITS FOR OFFICEHOLDERS — 6,075 of 7,212 precincts reporting 

FOR 611,053 83%
AGAINST 123,823 17%

PROP 4: CHALLENGES REPORTED TO ATTORNEY GENERAL — 6,075 of 7,212 precincts reporting 

FOR 483,023 66%
AGAINST 245,598 34%

PROP 5: PROFESSIONAL SPORTS TEAMS AND RAFFLES — 6,075 of 7,212 precincts reporting 

FOR 436,541 61%
AGAINST 280,616 39%

PROP 6: TAX WAIVERS FOR SPOUSES OF FALLEN FIRST RESPONDERS — 6,075 of 7,212 precincts reporting 

FOR 625,571 85%
AGAINST 112,708 15%

PROP 7: BANKS CREDIT UNIONS AND RAFFLES — 6,075 of 7,212 precincts reporting 

FOR 436,132 60%
AGAINST 289,042 40%

RANDALL CO. ALCOHOL SALES PREC. 1 — 19 of 19 precincts reporting 

FOR 717 62%
AGAINST 437 38%

POTTER COUNTY SALES TAX — 24 of 24 precincts reporting 

FOR 384 63%
AGAINST 221 37%

$100M BOND ISSUED TO AMARILLO I.S.D. — 40 of 40 precincts reporting 

FOR 4,286 55%
AGAINST 3,462 45%

$13M BOND ISSUED TO TULIA I.S.D. — 1 of 1 precincts reporting 

FOR 278 54%
AGAINST 237 46%

STRATFORD I.S.D. PROP 1: SCIENCE LABS — 1 of 1 precincts reporting 

FOR 277 72%
AGAINST 109 28%

STRATFORD I.S.D. PROP 2: EXPAND VOCATIONAL AGRICULTURE — 1 of 1 precincts reporting 

FOR 262 68%
AGAINST 124 32%

STRATFORD I.S.D. PROP 3: ELEMENTARY SCHOOL SAFETY/SECURITY — 1 of 1 precincts reporting 

FOR 234 61%
AGAINST 151 39%

STRATFORD I.S.D. PROP 4: PERFORMANCE HALL — 1 of 1 precincts reporting 

FOR 176 46%
AGAINST 210 54%

STRATFORD SALES AND USE TAX — 1 of 1 precincts reporting 

FOR 186 63%
AGAINST 108 37%

SILVERTON SALES AND USE TAX — 1 of 1 precincts reporting 

FOR 124 90%
AGAINST 14 10%

SILVERTON I.S.D. PROPOSITION — 1 of 1 precincts reporting 

FOR 224 96%
AGAINST 10 4%

COLLINGSWORTH CO. ALCOHOL SALES — 1 of 1 precincts reporting 

FOR 410 57%
AGAINST 308 43%

MAYOR OF HOWARDWICK

RIDDLE 46 38%
BYERS 75 62%

