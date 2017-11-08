Citizens Vote YES On Amarillo Independent School Board Bond Issue

Citizens did their duty on Tuesday by getting out and voting.
All Seven of the statewide propositions passed, including prop 1 a tax exemption for veteran’s spouses and prop 6 which gave tax waivers to spouses of fallen first responders.
Locally the Amarillo Independent School District’s 100 million dollar bond issue passed by a vote of 55% to 45.
School board member James Allen on how the money will be used.
Potter County also approved a county sales tax and Randall County approved the sales of alcohol in percent 1.
FULL LIST OF ELECTION RESULTS:
|Candidate
|Vote Count
|Vote Percent
PROP 1: PROPERTY TAX EXEMPTIONS FOR VETERANS SPOUSES — 6,075 of 7,212 precincts reporting
|FOR
|638,031
|86%
|AGAINST
|103,251
|14%
PROP 2: BETTER ACCESS TO HOME EQUITY — 6,075 of 7,212 precincts reporting
|FOR
|509,939
|70%
|AGAINST
|221,090
|30%
PROP 3: TERM LIMITS FOR OFFICEHOLDERS — 6,075 of 7,212 precincts reporting
|FOR
|611,053
|83%
|AGAINST
|123,823
|17%
PROP 4: CHALLENGES REPORTED TO ATTORNEY GENERAL — 6,075 of 7,212 precincts reporting
|FOR
|483,023
|66%
|AGAINST
|245,598
|34%
PROP 5: PROFESSIONAL SPORTS TEAMS AND RAFFLES — 6,075 of 7,212 precincts reporting
|FOR
|436,541
|61%
|AGAINST
|280,616
|39%
PROP 6: TAX WAIVERS FOR SPOUSES OF FALLEN FIRST RESPONDERS — 6,075 of 7,212 precincts reporting
|FOR
|625,571
|85%
|AGAINST
|112,708
|15%
PROP 7: BANKS CREDIT UNIONS AND RAFFLES — 6,075 of 7,212 precincts reporting
|FOR
|436,132
|60%
|AGAINST
|289,042
|40%
RANDALL CO. ALCOHOL SALES PREC. 1 — 19 of 19 precincts reporting
|FOR
|717
|62%
|AGAINST
|437
|38%
POTTER COUNTY SALES TAX — 24 of 24 precincts reporting
|FOR
|384
|63%
|AGAINST
|221
|37%
$100M BOND ISSUED TO AMARILLO I.S.D. — 40 of 40 precincts reporting
|FOR
|4,286
|55%
|AGAINST
|3,462
|45%
$13M BOND ISSUED TO TULIA I.S.D. — 1 of 1 precincts reporting
|FOR
|278
|54%
|AGAINST
|237
|46%
STRATFORD I.S.D. PROP 1: SCIENCE LABS — 1 of 1 precincts reporting
|FOR
|277
|72%
|AGAINST
|109
|28%
STRATFORD I.S.D. PROP 2: EXPAND VOCATIONAL AGRICULTURE — 1 of 1 precincts reporting
|FOR
|262
|68%
|AGAINST
|124
|32%
STRATFORD I.S.D. PROP 3: ELEMENTARY SCHOOL SAFETY/SECURITY — 1 of 1 precincts reporting
|FOR
|234
|61%
|AGAINST
|151
|39%
STRATFORD I.S.D. PROP 4: PERFORMANCE HALL — 1 of 1 precincts reporting
|FOR
|176
|46%
|AGAINST
|210
|54%
STRATFORD SALES AND USE TAX — 1 of 1 precincts reporting
|FOR
|186
|63%
|AGAINST
|108
|37%
SILVERTON SALES AND USE TAX — 1 of 1 precincts reporting
|FOR
|124
|90%
|AGAINST
|14
|10%
SILVERTON I.S.D. PROPOSITION — 1 of 1 precincts reporting
|FOR
|224
|96%
|AGAINST
|10
|4%
COLLINGSWORTH CO. ALCOHOL SALES — 1 of 1 precincts reporting
|FOR
|410
|57%
|AGAINST
|308
|43%
|RIDDLE
|46
|38%
|BYERS
|75
|62%