The China Deal Is Done

At long last, the final details have been worked out on an agreement that will allow U.S. beef to return to China after a thirteen-year absence. This is good news because – even though it will take a while for our beef producers to gain market share in China – it is a big market to share with $2.5 billion worth of beef being imported by that country last year. But with this opportunity, there are certain requirements U.S. beef producers will have to meet. No beef from cattle older than 30 months at age of slaughter can be exported to China. Also, there has to be a way to trace animals back to the farm or ranch where they were born. And, Ross Wilson of Texas Cattle Feeders Association says there will be additional costs of production for U.S. cattlemen as China will prohibit beef from animals that received certain growth promotants and feed additives that are lawful under international rules.

In other words, if cattlemen are going to produce beef to meet the unique requirements of the Chinese market, the Chinese market needs to pay them for it.

To learn more about the production protocols U.S. beef must comply with, click here:

https://www.ams.usda.gov/services/imports-exports/beef-ev-china

Also, to hear my complete interview with Ross Wilson, use the player below.