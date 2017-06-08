Children, Pets And Electronics At Risk In Hot Vehicles

Temperatures are expected to rise the next few days; so does the danger to children, pets and your electronics in a hot vehicle.

Sarah Schimmer with AAA Texas.

More safety tips from AAA Texas:

Animals are equally impacted by summer heat. Dogs are not able to sweat like humans do, but instead cool themselves by panting and by sweating through their paws. If they have only overheated air to breathe, they can collapse, suffer brain damage and die of heatstroke.

While you can’t control the heat, you do have some power to help protect you, your family, and your vehicle. Be sure to take the following precautions:

Never leave children or animals unattended in a car, not even for a short period of time. Outside air temperatures in the nineties can rise to 125 degrees inside the vehicle very quickly and can cause brain damage or death.

Create reminders and habits that give you and caregivers a safety net. Leave an item needed at your next stop in the back seat so you don’t forget about your loved one.