Child Pornography Charge Results In Guilty Plea For Fritch Man

A resident of Fritch is facing up 20 years in federal prison for transporting child pornography. Kelly Neil Black, 24, pleaded guilty to one count of transportation of child pornography and could get 20 years in prison, a $250,000 dollar fine and a lifetime of supervised parole.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Texas Rangers, Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office and the Potter County Attorney’s Office investigated this case and say they found several items containing around 2,300 images of child pornography.

Sentencing for Black is set for October 23.