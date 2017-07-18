Child hospitalized after hit and run

Amarillo Police are looking for a driver involved in a hit and run that sent a child to the hospital. Just after 9:00 Monday night, a 4-year old boy was pushing a toy car southbound on Van Buren street crossing 42nd avenue. A gray Pontiac 4-door driven by a hispanic male was westbound on 42nd and hit the boy, sending him to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Pontiac fled the scene and anyone with information is asked to call the Traffic Unit at 378-9402 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.