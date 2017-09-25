Checking In On Texas Crops

Condition ratings for Texas cotton moved up slightly while the numbers for corn and sorghum held steady in the latest USDA Crop Progress report.

USDA reports 59 percent of cotton in Texas is in the good-to-excellent range, one percentage point better than a week ago. Indications of developmental delay continue to show up in the numbers, however, as just 45 percent of our state’s cotton has reached “bolls opening,” while the five-year average suggests 51 percent of the crop should already be at that stage.

Meanwhile, Texas corn appears to be slightly ahead of pace with 83 percent of the crop considered mature versus a five-year average of 79 percent. Condition ratings put 79 percent of our state’s corn in the good-to-excellent bracket.

For sorghum in Texas, 78 percent of the crop is rated good-to-excellent, and development is right in line with the five-year average at 78 percent mature.

To see the full report, go here:

http://usda.mannlib.cornell.edu/usda/current/CropProg/CropProg-09-25-2017.pdf