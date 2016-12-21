Chase Leads To Man Hunt

A traffic stop led to a car chase and a man hunt in Amarillo Wednesday morning. A Potter County Deputy pulled over a red Hyundai Sonata on Interstate 40 near Bushland for multiple traffic violations. The driver of the vehicle then fled the scene and the chase started. DPS, the sheriff department and Amarillo Police pursued the auto but lost it in the Avondale area. The vehicle was later found abandoned at the TA trucks stop on Whitaker road. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in their 30’s. Anyone with information is asked to call the Potter County Sheriff’s Office at 806-379- 2900.