Charges filed in September 2015 traffic collision involving APD officer Justin Scherlen

Charges have been filed in the death of an Amarillo Police Officer. On the morning of September 8, 2015, Officer Justin Scherlen was driving west on 34th from Georgia when a Jeep hit the front and left side of his patrol car. He had to be extricated and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Scherlen died in August in New Mexico while on vacation with his family. On Thursday, 35-year old Brian David Moody was charged with intoxication assault on a peace officer and a second count of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury. Moody turned himself in at the Randall County Jail Thursday evening.

