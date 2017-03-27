Charges accepted on male who was stopped in a reported stolen auto

Bond has been set at $78,000 for a man who stole a pickup. The white Dodge had been reported stolen January 16th from a local car lot. Officers with the Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit later saw a black Dodge with obscured license plates near Hillside and Western and pulled it over. They discovered that it was the same truck and the VIN plate had been tampered with. 35-year old Brian Keith Strange was arrested for Possession and Deception Insignia with a previous conviction, Tampering with Identification Numbers, and Possession of a Controlled Substance and booked into Randall county. An Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle charge is still being investigated.