Charges have been accepted in the home invasion on Adirondack in September 2016

Charges have been accepted in a home invasion in west Amarillo. Back in September, officers found an 83-year old woman at a home in the 6200-block of Adirondack who had been tied up and beaten. The suspect, 57-year old Dallas James Moore, was found in October on Amarillo Boulevard east and arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm and aggravated assault. On Thursday, the Potter County District Attorney’s office accepted a charge against Moore for burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony. He remains in custody at the Potter County Detention Center.