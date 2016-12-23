Chairman Conaway Talks With KGNC-Part 2 (Posted 12/23/16)

KGNC Agribusiness Director James Hunt brought us Part 2 of his interview with House Ag Committee Chairman Mike Conaway during the 6:25 agribusiness report in Friday’s Newsday Amarillo.

