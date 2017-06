The process of putting together the 2017 Census of Agriculture report is getting underway. But USDA needs to hear from any farmers and ranchers who are not yet signed up to be surveyed. Deadline for sign-up is Friday, June 30. More information and a way to get registered is available through the links below:

https://agcensus.usda.gov/

https://www.agcounts.usda.gov/legacy0/cgi-bin/counts