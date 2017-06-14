Caution Advised When Hiring Contractors For Storm Repairs

After the latest round of severe weather, many have experienced roof and property damage. Amarillo’s Better Business Bureau encourages residents to take the time to research a company before hiring them to do repairs.

Janna Keihl of the Bureau.

The BBB suggest that people should get multiple bids on a job and compare prices. Be sure and have a written contract that states the work to be done and a price breakdown of both labor and materials and never sign a blank contract.

Keihl added this most important tip.

You also can contact the city of Amarillo building safety department to see if a company is registered or the Better business bureau to review a contractor’s history.

Contact Numbers and websites:

City of Amarillo Building Saftey (806) 378-3041 http://bit.ly/ContractorInformation

Amarillo Better Business Bureau (806) 379-6222 http://www.bbb.org/Amarillo