Have you seen the trend over the past few years to make mock mashed potatoes out of cauliflower for health reasons? Here’s a way for you to knock that down immediately if anyone wants to try faking it at your Thanksgiving dinner with EVIL CAULIFLOWER;

Every recipe for mock mashed potatoes is loaded with butter, sour cream, cheese, even cream cheese. Not tremendously healthy. But not much IS HEALTHY at Thanksgiving. And just a note…in defense of potatoes…they have their own nutritional value.

The recipe-writers of mock mashed potatoes say they taste just like the real thing. So does cactus if you add enough butter, cheese, cream cheese, parmesan and don’t forget sour cream! Imagine what all those ingredients might do for watercress or bok choy!

I’m not anti-cauliflower. It does have cancer fighting agents. It can improve eye health and digestion, plus it’s loaded with vitamin C. My point is, what IS the point if you’re loading the cauliflower with butters and cheeses? Potatoes are low fat and low sodium too, and packed with vitamin C and potassium.

One final consideration is the absolute fact that the aroma of cooking cauliflower is not exactly Thanksgiving pumpkin and spice. In fact, it’s a room clearer.

We have too much “fake this and that” anyway. Give me REAL mashed potatoes for Thanksgiving!

Sorry cauli-faker. Go back to the fridge, and please DON’T cry on the broccoli.