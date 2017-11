After enormous gains over in recent weeks, cattle futures prices have lost ground the past few days. For example, the December live cattle contract is down almost $5 for the week after about a $17 rise the previous eight weeks or so.

In Kansas City at the National Association of Farm Broadcasting Convention, James talked cattle prices with Don Close of Rabobank and here is their conversation…

Once again, James’s interview was with Don Close. Don Close is an animal protein analyst with Rabobank.