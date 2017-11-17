Cattle Numbers Rising

Feedlots keep getting fuller.

USDA’s Cattle on Feed Report, released this afternoon, shows 11.3 million head were in feedlots across the country on Nov. 1. That is 6 percent higher than the total on the same date one year ago.

And the influx of new cattle entering feedlots remains at high levels. During October, placements came to 2.39 million head, a 10 percent increase over the figure for October 2016.

Meanwhile sales of cattle by feedlots are also escalating, with 1.8 million marketings in October. That’s 6 percent above the October 2016 marketings count.

To see the full Cattle on Feed report, go here: https://release.nass.usda.gov/reports/cofd1117.pdf