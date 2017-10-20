Cattle Numbers Up Big Time

Feedlot inventories rose dramatically in September, according to the Cattle on Feed report issued this afternoon by USDA.

As of October 1, there were 10.8 million head of cattle in feedlots across the country, a 5 percent jump from the same date one year earlier. The report also shows that, during the month of September, 2.15 million head were shipped to feedlots, a placements number that is 13 percent above September 2016 totals.

To see the full Cattle on Feed report, go here:

http://usda.mannlib.cornell.edu/usda/current/CattOnFe/CattOnFe-10-20-2017.pdf

In another report of significance to the protein sector, USDA’s monthly Milk Production report shows 16.2 billion pounds of milk were produced last month in the nation’s 23 leading dairy states. That’s a 1.2 percent increase when compared with September 2016.

The Milk Production report can be accessed here:

http://usda.mannlib.cornell.edu/usda/current/MilkProd/MilkProd-10-20-2017.pdf