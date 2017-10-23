Cattle Markets In Retreat

We might be seeing the bearish impact of the big 13 percent jump in placements that USDA put out in Friday’s Cattle on Feed report.

As of 9:30 a.m., one hour after livestock markets opened on the CME, we are seeing the October contract for live cattle down by about 15 cents per hundredweight, with some later months a dollar or so in the red.

Losses for feeder cattle are steeper, with October down about $1, and later months having fallen by about $2.

