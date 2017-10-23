Cattle Markets In Retreat
By James Hunt
|
Oct 23, 2017 @ 9:30 AM

We might be seeing the bearish impact of the big 13 percent jump in placements that USDA put out in Friday’s Cattle on Feed report.

As of 9:30 a.m., one hour after livestock markets opened on the CME, we are seeing the October contract for live cattle down by about 15 cents per hundredweight, with some later months a dollar or so in the red.

Losses for feeder cattle are steeper, with October down about $1, and later months having fallen by about $2.

