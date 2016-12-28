Car Crash Involving a Semi on Stinnett Road

A man was transported to the hospital by helicopter after being involved in an accident involving a semi-truck trailer. According to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety around 11:00 a.m., Wednesday afternoon, a Toyota Camry was driving North of SH-136, behind the semi and crashed.

DPS Cindy Berkley stated:

The road was closed for a short period so that Lifestar could land, but traffic is now running smoothly. The man driving the semi walked away uninjured. We will continue to keep you updated as this investigation goes further.