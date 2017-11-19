Canyon City Council Meeting Agenda

City of Canyon Council Meeting will be held on Monday, November 20th at 5:30 pm.

1. Call to Order.

2. Invocation.

3. Pledge of Allegiance.

4. Approval of the Minutes of the Meeting of November 6, 2017.

5. Public Comment – Comments from Interested Citizens.

6. Consider and Take Appropriate Action on Presentation from WTAMU Pertaining to Schematic Design for

Future of Russell Long Boulevard.

7. Consider and Take Appropriate Action on Award Bid for East Elevated Tank Painting.

8. Conduct a Public Hearing and Consider and Take Appropriate Action on Ordinance No. 1074, An Ordinance

Amending Chapter 156, Zoning Code of the City of Canyon Code of Ordinances, Table 1-1, Summary Use

Chart, to add Smoke Lounges/Retail Stores as an Allowed Use by Specific Use Permit in the RC-1, RC-2,

I-1, and I-2 Zoning Districts; Amending Section A.02 Terms to Add Terms for Smoke Lounges/Retail

Stores.

9. Consider and Take Appropriate Action on Resolution No. 24-2017, Ballot for Potter-Randall Appraisal

District Board of Directors.

10. Conduct Second Public Hearing on Ordinance No. 1073, Annexing Property for Expansion of the

Canyon East Subdivision.

11. Executive Session Pursuant to §551.087, Economic Development Negotiations, and §551.074, Personnel

Matters (Appointments to Boards and Commissions).

12. Consider and Take Appropriate Action on Items Discussed in Executive Session.

13. Adjourn.