CANCELLATION: Texas Tech Field Day

Organizers have announced that the Texas Tech Field Day that was scheduled to be conducted near New Deal on Thursday, August 24 has been canceled due to rain. This is the second time in as many weeks that wet conditions have forced the field day to be scratched.

The event was to have been an opportunity for producers to learn about alternative crops and pasture options for limited water conditions. A news release from the High Plains Water District says organizers do not plan another attempt at holding the event this year but are considering rescheduling it for sometime next year.