This is a 2017 photo of Brice Butler of the Dallas Cowboys NFL football team. This image reflects the Dallas Cowboys active roster as of Monday, June 5, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Cowboys’ Butler Avoids Serious Injury

(Oxnard, CA) — Cowboys wide receiver Brice Butler is avoiding serious injury after leaving Wednesday’s practice. The “Dallas Morning News” reports Butler will likely only miss a few days with the injury. Butler returned to the ‘Boys on a one-year deal after posting 16 catches for 219 yards and three touchdowns in 16 games last season.