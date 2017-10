The WT Buffs are bringing home a win beating Adams State 17-14 during their Homecoming game. The Buffs had 17 First Downs, 171 Passing Years, 189 Rushing Yards and had 360 Total Offensive Yards. WT is now 3-4 on the year and look to bring home another win next week taking on Midwestern State on the road for the annual Highway 287 Challenge Cup game down in Wichita Falls.