BSA Hospice building donated to Faith City Mission

BSA Health System, Ardent Health Services, and Ventas, Inc., have donated the BSA Hospice building on North Tyler to Faith City Mission. The hospice was established in 1980 and in April 2016, BSA Hospice merged with Hospice of the Southwest and the building was vacated. The donation of the 25,000 square foot building gives Faith City the opportunity to expand their support and outreach programs. Faith City Mission serves approximately 250 free meals a day and houses more than 17,000 people every year.