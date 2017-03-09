Browns Acquire Osweiler From Texans

By Tyler Williams
|
Mar 9, 3:08 PM

The Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans are pulling off a trade.  NFL Network reports the Browns have acquired quarterback Brock Osweiler and a 2018 second-round draft pick from the Texans.  The move comes almost a year to the day Osweiler inked a four-year, 72-million-dollar free agent contract with Houston.  He struggled in his lone season with the Texans, throwing for 2,957 yards, 15 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in 15 games.  The 26-year-old played his first four

