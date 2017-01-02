Broncos Top Raiders In Season Finale

The Broncos topped the Raiders 24-6 in Gary Kubiak’s final game as head coach. The 55-year-old Kubiak reportedly told the team after the game he is retiring. Trevor Siemian threw for 206 yards, two touchdowns and an interception for Denver, which ends the year 9-and-7. Oakland quarterback Matt McGloin had to leave with a shoulder injury. He was replaced by rookie Connor Cook, who passed for 150 yards, a touchdown and a pick. The loss coupled with Kansas City’s win gave the Chiefs the AFC West title. The Raiders will face the Texans in the Wild Card round next week.

