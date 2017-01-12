Broncos Reach Four-Year Deal With Joseph

Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is replacing Gary Kubiak as Denver Broncos’ head coach. The two sides agreed to a four-year deal, and Joseph will be introduced at a new conference on Thursday. The 44-year-old Joseph has 11 seasons of NFL coaching experience, including his lone season as DC for the Fins in 2016. Joseph played collegiately at Colorado. He was the final of three candidates the Broncos interviewed, along with Kansas City Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub and Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan. Denver missed the playoffs at 9-and-7 this season, and Kubiak retired.