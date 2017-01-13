Broncos Head Coach, Phillips moves to Rams.

Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is the new head coach of the Denver Broncos. Joseph says he will maintain the standard of winning in Denver. Joseph replaces Gary Kubiak, who retired at the end of the regular-season. Joseph has 11 seasons of NFL coaching experience, including his lone season as DC for the Fins in 2016. The 44-year-old played collegiately at Colorado. He was the final of three candidates the Broncos interviewed, along with Kansas City Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub and Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan. Denver missed the playoffs at 9-and-7 this season.

Broncos new head coach Vance Joseph says he is thrilled about this great opportunity.

Broncos defensive coordinator Wade Phillips is on the move. Multiple reports says Phillips will take the same position with the Los Angeles Rams. Phillips spent the last two seasons in Denver and was the architect behind the defense that led the Broncos to a win in Super Bowl 50.