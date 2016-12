The defending Super Bowl champion Broncos were eliminated from playoff contention with a 33-10 loss to the Chiefs in Kansas City. Trevor Siemian was just 17-of-43 for 183 yards and an interception for Denver. The 8-and-7 Broncos end the regular season at home against the Raiders on Sunday.

Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak says they didn’t play well enough to win.

Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian says missing the playoffs is tough to stomach.