Broncos elevate Woods to DC

The Denver Broncos are promoting defensive backs coach Joe Woods to defensive coordinator. Woods replaces Wade Phillips, who left to become the new DC of the Los Angeles Rams. The 46-year-old Woods has spent the last two seasons with the Broncos and has 25 years of coaching experience. Under Woods, the Broncos’ secondary led the league in touchdowns over the past two seasons with seven. Denver enjoyed six interceptions returned for a touchdown and one score on a fumble recovery.

Newly-hired Broncos coach Vance Joseph said “Joe Woods is ready for this opportunity,” “He’s been a long-time NFL assistant coach and has done great work at the secondary position. No one will outwork Joe. He’s got tremendous attention to detail as well as a lot of familiarity with our players.

