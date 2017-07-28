Bridge Demolition To Close I-40 & Bell Street Friday at 7:00 p.m.

I-40 and Bell Street will close Friday at 7 p.m. July 28th for the demolition of the bridge. I-40 both east and west will close in the area at 9 p.m. and traffic will be detoured to the frontage road. Northbound Bell Street motorists should detour east to Olsen Boulevard while southbound Bell Street motorists should detour west to Coulter Street. The highway will reopen at 6:00 a.m. Monday, July 31, but drivers can expect another closure next weekend and the Bell Street bridge will remain closed until November.