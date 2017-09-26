Breaking News: Syngenta Settlement

A major court battle might be nearing its end as the seed company Syngenta issued a news release today announcing that a “pending settlement” has been reached to resolve litigation over the launch of two corn traits: Agrisure Viptera and Agrisure Duracade. That news release is available here:

https://www4.syngenta.com/media/media-releases/yr-2017/26-09-2017

There is a lot of complexity to this story. But keeping things to a brief synopsis, the litigation involved farmers’ claims that they suffered economic harm following a 2013 incident in which China temporarily shut off imports of U.S. corn after receiving corn with GMO traits that China had not approved.

In its news release, Syngenta did not offer a dollar figure for what the total value of the proposed settlement might be, but there are various media reports indicating a sum of approximately $1.5 billion, altogether. The proposed settlement will require court approval before it can take effect. Additional details, including how the claims process will work, are not available at this time.

