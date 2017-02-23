Tennis and Track Registration Open through Kids Incorporated

If you child has an affinity for track or tennis, or just wants to learn, registration for the Kids Incorporated Track and Tennis program is now open. The learning program focuses on teaching skills and encouraging players through instruction and games. Track is available for kids aged 4 through 6th grade and Tennis is open to kids from kindergarten through 6th grade. The season starts in April.

Program Information:

Kids, Incorporated is now accepting registration for Tennis and Track programs:

Tennis-

4 Week Program

Saturdays starting April 1st

Sessions held at Amarillo National Tennis Center (5000 S Bell St)

Kindergarten through 6th grade

Player Fee: $35

Rackets and equipment provided

Track-

Season starts April 8th

Player Fee: $40

Children age 4- 6th grade

Register online at www.kidsinc.org or call 376-5936