Borger Educator Indicted and Arrested For Improper Relationship

Thursday night a Borger 2nd grade teacher was arrested by the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office for Improper Relationship between Educator and Student. 50 year old Myron Stiles was picked up after the Hutchinson County Grand Jury returned three indictments on Wednesday. The offenses alleged in the indictments involve three former students and occurred between 2013 and 2015 while Mr. Stiles was a 2nd grade teacher at Borger ISD.