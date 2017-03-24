Borger Educator Indicted and Arrested For Improper Relationship

By David Lovejoy
|
Mar 24, 4:41 PM

Thursday night a Borger 2nd grade teacher was arrested by the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office for Improper Relationship between Educator and Student.  50 year old Myron Stiles was picked up after the Hutchinson County Grand Jury returned three indictments on Wednesday. The offenses alleged in the indictments involve three former students and occurred between 2013 and 2015 while Mr. Stiles was a 2nd grade teacher at Borger ISD.

Related Content

Thunderstorms Cause Damage Across The Panhandle On...
HIGH WIND WARNING In Effect For The Texas Panhandl...
Amarillo Fire Department Contains House Fire on Os...
Amarillo Police Department Release 2016 Report On ...
Amarillo City Council Approves Extension of Wonder...
Woman Found Dead In Randall County Home
Comments