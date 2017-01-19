Borger Authorities Actively Seeking Man Who Fired Upon Law Enforcement

The Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office and Borger Police Department are actively seeking a man who fired shots at one of their own Wednesday afternoon. Around 3:30pm, Sheriff Coker attempted to stop a car believed to have been involved in a previous, unrelated shooting. The driver, 44-year-old Christopher Garza fled Coker and multiple units before opening fire through the back window of his vehicle. Coker’s Tahoe was struck but, thankfully, the Sheriff was not. Officials lost sight of Garza and found his car a short time later abandoned in the 700 block of Brian Street. Though a perimeter was set up and authorities searched through the night following multiple tips, leads and executed a search warrant, Garza has yet to be located. Anyone with any information on Garza’s whereabouts is asked to contact Borger Dispatch at 806-273-0930.