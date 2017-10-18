Body Of Man Found Inside Firework Stand

Around 9:30 Wednesday Morning, the Potter County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a worker of a surveying company about a body that was found inside a firework stand. Potter County Deputies found the body of a 56-year-old white male inside the stand in the area of I-40 and Helium Road. Officials say he appeared to be homeless and was taking shelter in the stand. No foul play has been reported at this time but an investigation is ongoing. The identity of the man has not been released until next of kin has been notified.