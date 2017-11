The body of a man found in Sherman County on Wednesday has now been identified.

The body of 39-year-old Luis Eduardo Moreno was found along a fence line a half-mile north of Highway 54, on county road 15.

Authorities say Moreno has been missing from Liberal, Kansas since November 2.

Officials have not¬†said how Moreno died, but The Texas Rangers and the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office are investigating this incident as a¬†homicide.

Results of the autopsy are still pending