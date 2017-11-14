Billy Glenn Ivy Jr. Sentenced On Weapons Charges

Billy Glenn Ivy Jr. was sentenced Monday morning to 41 months in prison for federal weapons charges.

Ivy will also pay a $25,000 fine.

He faced up to 10 years in prison for the charges of possessing unregistered firearms silencers.

According to court documents, members of several law enforcement agencies found the silencers attached to a pistol and two rifles in a safe at his home on a ranch near Adrian in March.

Ivy is currently facing charges for a murder-for-hire plot, as well as paying people to set a house on fire.

Last week, two more suspects were arrested in connection with the Ivy murder for hire plot.