Is Another Spike Coming For Corn?

This might be a big day for the markets given that USDA is releasing two very significant reports shortly. The World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report and the Crop Production report both come out at 11 a.m. And the Crop Production report is the one most people want to see, especially to find out how far USDA might be willing to go in backing off its bushel per acre yield estimate for corn. Throughout the growing season, USDA has maintained an estimate of 171 bushels per acre, but there’s been a lot of weather issues up in the Corn Belt, and it’s likely the estimate could fall into the 160s in today’s report. If we see something like a 166 or a 165, corn markets may start jumping.

But what if they do? Right now, the December futures contract for corn is about 30 cents below the high point it reached earlier this season – a high point that many farmers failed to pull the trigger on, thereby missing out on locking in a good price. Texas A&M ag economist Mark Welch says, should we experience another spike after today’s reports, for those who once again hold off on selling in hopes that prices will keep climbing, a quick response could save them when prices to start to drop again.