Better Times For Wheat

For local wheat farmers, there has been a much-appreciated change in fortune of late when it comes to prices. When trading began this morning, the July contract for Kansas City Wheat was at $5.41 a bushel. That’s a little more than dollar higher than where the July contract was a month ago. I talked about this healthy upturn with Texas A&M grain marketing economist Mark Welch. He says this is a good time for producers to consider marketing strategies.

There are a number of factors at play, perhaps, but a notable contributor to the wheat rally is weather problems up in the Dakotas.