Beto O’Rourke Holds Town Hall For The People

State Congressman Beto O’ Rourke held a town hall meeting in Amarillo Tuesday night. O’ Rourke is challenging Ted Cruz for his U.S. Senate seat. The Congressman has been to the panhandle four times since announcing his run and he talks about the importance of events such as this.

O’Rourke addressed the topics of healthcare, education and the need for a government that is more representative of the people, not the lobbyist and special interest groups.

Working together was one of the many issues that the Congressman tackled. He added that a change is needed in the tone of D.C. politics and a more cooperative effort from both sides.

COMPLETE INTERVIEW: