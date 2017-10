A newly released report shows August was another strong month for exports of U.S. beef. And through the first eight months of the year, beef exports were up 10 percent in volume compared with the same time period last year.

To see the report by the U.S. Meat Export Federation, go here:

http://www.usmef.org/news-statistics/press-releases/another-strong-month-for-u-s-beef-exports-pork-exports-slightly-lower-year-over-year-2/