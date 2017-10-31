Beef and Cattle Updates with Ed Czerwien By Doug Hammett | Oct 31, 2017 @ 6:38 AM During Tuesday Morning’s Golden Spread Agribusiness Update, KGNC Agribusiness Reporter Doug Hammett visited with Ed Czerwien for the latest action in beef and cattle. To listen to the full report, click on the audio player below. Related Content Wednesday’s Ag News Roundup Cotton Growing Comes To An End Ag Calendar / Updated 10-31-17 USDA: Good News on Wheat Monday’s Ag News Roundup A Look at Current Wheat Conditions