Bearish Outlook Proves Correct

Before markets opened this morning, we said it would be interesting to see how cattle markets reacted to the two major USDA reports issued on Friday.

Interesting is a polite way to describe the big drops in both live cattle and feeder cattle prices that subsequently occurred throughout the day.

Feeder cattle prices in the futures markets quickly found their way to levels very to close to or at the limit threshold of $4.50 losses. Live cattle prices across a range of contracts finished either at or near their $3.00 loss limit.

The falloffs were widely anticipated after USDA’s Cattle on Feed report offered up a placements figure of 1.77-million head for June, a 16 percent increase from the total number of cattle sent to feedlots in the same month a year ago. The general consensus among analysts prior to the report’s release had called for a 6 increase in placements. The difference between six and sixteen is pretty substantial, and thus we witnessed this bearish reaction.

One of the nation’s leading cattle industry experts – Dr. Derrell Peel of Oklahoma State University – told me Friday afternoon that he wouldn’t be surprised to see the markets fall today. But he also felt the placements number itself didn’t really justify a significant plunge.